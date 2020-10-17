Richard Armstrong (1938-2020)

Richard D. Armstrong, age 82, of Fayette, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Fulton County Medical Center in Wauseon. He was born on May 22, 1938, in Wauseon, to Raymond and Ada (Roney) Armstrong. In December of 1977, he married Geneva F. Waldfogel, and she preceded him in death on January 17, 2020.

Richard proudly served his country in the United States Navy for many years, retiring in 1977. He owned and operated Dick Armstrong Refrigeration in Fayette, worked maintenance at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, and was a part-time rural mail carrier.

Richard was a member and past commander of the Morenci American Legion Post 368, a member of the 40/8 Voiture du Lenawee, Pheasants Forever, and a life member of the Morenci Sportsman’s Club. He loved to collect and shoot guns – especially trap shooting, bowl, snowmobile, fish, hunt, and roller skate at Mann’s Corners in Ohio. Perhaps his most favorite past time was being with his family.

Surviving Richard are his two sons, Sean and Rey (Angela) Armstrong; a daughter, Micky Jo (Martin) Braddy; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren, with one on the way. In addition to his wife, Geneva, he was preceded in death by his parents.

Private funeral services for Richard will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, at 12:00 PM, at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Morenci, with public burial following at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci. Past Legion Chaplain Richie Oulette will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 2:00 – 8:00 PM, also at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required.

Memorial contributions in honor of Richard can be made to Pheasant Forever or the 40/8 Nurse’s Program. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Morenci is handling arrangements.