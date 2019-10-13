Richard Bennett (1934-2019)

Richard Lee Bennett, age 85, of Bryan, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by friends and family.

Richard retired from General Motors in Defiance in 1986, after 32 years of service. He attended Grace Fellowship, was a member of the United Auto Workers and enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting.

Richard was born on February 1, 1934, in Hillsdale County, Michigan, the son of Clifford R. and Dorothy V. (Barr) Bennett. He married Joyce V. Bostater in 1956 and she preceded him in death in 2007. He later married Barbara J. (Mauk) Buntain on May 10, 2014 and she survives.

Richard is also survived by his children, Richard “Jeff” Bennett, of Bryan, Thomas “Tom” Bennett, of Fort Wayne, Julie (Leonard) Bauer, of Bryan; step children, John (Chris) Buntain, of Marion, Indiana, Jeff Buntain, of Bryan, Steve Buntain, of Altamont, Kansas, Betsy (James) Dixon, of Bryan and Sam Buntain, of Bryan; twelve grandchildren, Josh, Zach, Morgan, Beth, Jacqueline, Johanna, Josh, Emily, Lydia, Abby, Isaiah and Rachel, nine great grandchildren and his brother, David Bennett, of Bryan. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Joyce.

Visitation for Richard will be held at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Neville officiating. Burial will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan

