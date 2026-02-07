Richard Buehrer (1934 – 2026)

FAYETTE—Richard Allen Buehrer, age 91, of Main Street, Fayette, died Thursday morning, Feb. 5, 2026, in the comfort of his home and surrounded by loved ones while under the compassionate care of Heartland Hospice.

He was born April 28, 1934, the son of the late Clarence and Alice Buehrer. He married the love of his life, the former Virginia Lee Borton, on Sept. 14, 1969.

Together they joined two families into one and celebrated nearly 55 years of memories before her passing on July 21, 2024.

Dick selflessly served his country as a proud member of the United States Army from 1954 until his honorable discharge in 1956. He worked in the maintenance department at the former Dayton Walther Corp. until his retirement in 1997.

He was a 60-year veteran of the Gorham-Fayette Fire Department, logging countless hours driving the ambulance and always showing up for others when they needed help the most.

He was also a faithful member of the Fayette Methodist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking. Dick lived a long and full life, and his family is forever grateful for every story, laugh and memory shared with him.

Surviving are his daughters, Becky (David) Lichtenwald and Amy Schaffner; his son, Tod Schaffner; grandchildren, Chad Lichtenwald, Brooke Batson, Keri Luderman (Jeremy), Tyler Schaffner, Jade Schaffner (Alex), Nicholas Schaffner and Mikhaela Diaz; great-grandchildren, Terrell Batson, Tremaine (Kristen) Batson, Addisen Lichtenwald and Karli Luderman; and great-great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Beckhem, Anabelle and Judah. In addition to his parents and wife, Ginny, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Art, and grandsons Adam Lichtenwald and Fernando Diaz.

The family is grateful for the kindness and support shown by so many during Dick’s final days.

The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation at the Family Life Center in Fayette on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, from 10 a.m. until a memorial service begins at noon. Pastor Brad Martin will officiate. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette.

Memorial contributions can be made in Dick’s honor to benefit the Fayette Volunteer Fire Association or the Fayette Methodist Church.