Richard “Dick” Brickel (1943 – 2025)

Richard L. “Dick” Brickel, age, 81, passed away on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at CHP Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance.

Dick worked at the GM Central Foundry in Defiance and Stanley Steel, and retired from ITT Higbie .

Dick was a proud US Air Force veteran having served from 1964-1972 ending is time in service as a Senior Missel Maintenance Instructor.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he also served as Elder and Deacon. Dick was a Life Member of the Bryan American Legion Post 284 and the DAV, was a member of the Bryan Kiwanis Club, Black Sheep Motorcycle Club, the American Modelers Association and served as a Scout Master for 12 years.

Richard L. Brickel was born on December 3, 1943, in Hicksville, OH, the son of James W. and Margaret A. (Reinhold) Brickel. He graduated Tri State University and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He married Dee A. Miller in Georgetown, IL on September 12, 1965, and she survives.

Along with his wife, Dick is survived by his son Craig (Diana) Brickel and daughter, Pamela (Douglas) Reed, both of Defiance; 3 grandsons, Joshua Brickel, Kodi Reed and Christopher Brickel; a brother, David (Diane) Brickel, of Hicksville and his beloved dog, Harley. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert Brickel and sister, Patricia Gumbert.

Visitation for Dick will be held on Friday, October 24, 2025 from 4:00-6:00 pm at Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH. A celebration of Dick’s life will be held on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, 506 Oxford Drive, Bryan, OH with Pastor Leo Pech officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery with graveside military rites provided by the combined American Legion/VFW Honor Detail and the US Air Force Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Dick may be given to the American Cancer Society, JAR- Justice Animal Rescue or NAMI- National Alliance on Mental Illness.

