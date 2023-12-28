Richard “Dick” Hartley (1947 – 2023)

(1966 Graduate Of Edgerton High School)

Veteran

Richard “Dick” P. Hartley, age 76, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away, Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance.

Richard was a US Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War. Dick worked at the Aro Corporation/Ingersoll Rand for forty years prior to his retirement. He then worked part-time at Airway for five years.

He was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edgerton and the Bryan VFW Post 2489. He enjoyed riding his bike around Edgerton, going out to eat, attending concerts and going with his wife while she played bingo.

Richard P. Hartley was born on March 17, 1947, in Hicksville, Ohio the son of George K. and Mary (Horvath) Hartley.

He was a 1966 graduate of Edgerton High School. He married Barbara S. Meyers on November 25, 1978 in Edon and she survives.

Dick is also survived by his daughter, Bethany Hartley, of Bryan; son, Scott (Nicole) Hartley, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Kayleigh, Chase, Micah, Marcus, Matteo and Malia; brother, Clarence Hartley, of Conway, South Carolina and sister, Mary Ida Fry, of Bryan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother George “Bill” Hartley and sister, Elizabeth Gulyas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edgerton with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00-11:00 A.M., prior to the service. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery with military rites will be presented by the US Air Force Honor Guard and the American Legion.

Services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society or St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

To send condolences or to sign the online register, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.