Glen Hooser, Sr. (1947 – 2023)

(Edon Resident)

Glen A. Hooser, Sr., age 76, of Edon, Ohio, passed away, Sunday, December 24, 2023 at his residence.

Glen was a truck driver who drove for All States Trucking and Wehrle Trucking. He enjoyed working, fishing, gardening and time spent outdoors.

Glen was born on April 9, 1947, in Huntington, West Virginia, the son of Normal and Mercidis M. (Christian) Hooser. Glen married Nancy Flores on July 12, 1980 in Stryker, Ohio and she survives.

Glen is also survived by his daughter, Jenna Hooser, of Edon; sons, Jarred (Alexis) Hooser, of Lake Wylie, South Carolina, Glen “Butch” (Jamie) Hooser, Jr., and Curt (Char) Hooser, both of West Unity and Bruce (Mary) Hooser, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; grandchildren, Landon, Lawson, Ripp, Andy, Indiana and Cati and siblings, Brenda (Mark) Carter, of Camden, Michigan, Jerry (Judy) Hooser, of Corunna, Indiana, Kenny Hooser, of Bryan and Susie Farrell, of West Unity.

He was preceded in death by his father, Normal Hooser; mother and stepfather, Mercidis (Joseph) Schultz; and sisters, Carol Hooser, Violet Knapp and Delores Rosas.

A celebration of Glen’s life will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2023 from 1:00-4:00 P.M. at the Edon Community Building, 320 Parkway Street, Edon, Ohio. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society.

To send condolences or to sign the online register, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com