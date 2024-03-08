Williams SWCD Taking Orders For Tree Seedlings

(PRESS RELEASE) – Trees have many beneficial uses. They can be used for landscaping or planted to act as a wind barrier for your home, farm animals, or field.

Trees can attract wildlife; they can act as a snow fence or a sound barrier or be planted to help with erosion control. Trees also help cool your home in the summer.

Tree seedlings can be ordered from the Williams Soil and Water Conservation District. This year the Williams SWCD will be offering White Cedar (10-16”); a limited supply of Arborvitae Dark Green (15-24”); Norway Spruce (9-15”) and a limited supply of Norway Spruce in the 15-24” size; White Pine (6-12”) and a limited supply of White Pine in the 12-18”; White Spruce (9-15”) and a limited supply of White Spruce in the 15-24” size. American Plum (18-24”); Redbud (18-24”); Sugar Maple (18-24”); and White Oak (18-24”) will also be offered.

A backyard packet will also be available which will contain two seedlings of each of the hardwood and flowering seedlings along with two select evergreen seedlings.

Ohio native wildflower seed packets, marking flags, and fertilizer tablets are also available. The Williams SWCD rents a tree planter for large tree plantings and has tree planting bars for small tree plantings. Orders are being taken now through March 22. Visit our website at www.williamsswcd.org to order online or contact the office for an order form.

Trees will be ready to pick up on Saturday, March 23, from 8 a.m. to noon during the Maple Syrup Festival at the Williams County Fairgrounds in Montpelier. If you have questions, call 419-636-9395.

Proper planting and maintenance, especially over the first three years will help with the success of growing a healthy tree.

Planting a diverse or variety of species is also beneficial. Roots should be moist when planted. Cultivate, mow, mulch, and/or use herbicides to control weeds, grass, and other encroaching plants for at least three growing seasons.

Water seedlings, as needed, during the first several summers and especially during dry periods. Replace trees and shrubs as needed.

Ordering 10 to 20 percent more seedlings than needed will serve as replacement stock. In future years, periodic checking and treatment for diseases and insects will help maintain trees for their lifetime.

If you have questions, call 419-636-9395. The Williams SWCD and ODA are an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.