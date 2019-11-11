Richard “Smitty” Smith (1939-2019)

Richard Morgan “Smitty” Smith, age 80, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 5:57 A.M. on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Mr. Smith was a 1957 graduate of Auburn High School in Auburn, Indiana. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Indiana University and a Master’s Degree from St. Francis College in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He had also studied at DePauw University, Purdue University, and Defiance College.

Mr. Smith began his teaching career in Ashley, Indiana, and began teaching in the Edgerton Local School system in 1964, retiring with thirty-five years of service. He taught many courses, including English, Speech, Great Authors, Introduction to Fiction, Beginning Composition, Advanced Composition, Creative Writing, Stage Craft, Independent Study, English Seminar, Words at Work, Modern Short Stories, Literature of the ‘60s, Developmental Reading, Modern Novel, Modern Short Story, General Math and World History.

He was also Guidance Counselor from 1968-1971, served as assistant Athletic Director, was co-director for musicals and the Junior and Senior plays, and was advisor to the yearbook during his teaching career. In 1991, he was awarded the Henry Stauffer Teacher of the Year award and was the original “Voice of the Bulldogs” announcing football, basketball and wrestling. He attended the Edgerton United Methodist Church and was a member of the Bryan Masonic Lodge and the Delta Upsilon Fraternity.

Smitty was born on September 9, 1939, in Auburn, Indiana, the son of Kenneth and Lucille (Rhodes) Smith. He married Phyllis Griffin-Putman on July 14, 1995, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a stepson, Michael Putman, of Atlanta, Georgia; one sister, Margaret Thomas, of Columbus, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Pamela (Dave) Heitmeyer, of Ottoville, Ohio, and Jo Griffin of Spencerville, Ohio; and a niece and several nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. in the Edgerton United Methodist Church with Reverend Susan J. Kronbach officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to the Edgerton United Methodist Church or to Friends of the Edgerton Public Library.

