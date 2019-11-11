William Sees (1935-2019)

William G. Sees, age 84 years, of Stryker, passed away Thursday evening, November 7, 2019, in his home. He was born January 4, 1935, at Wellington, the son of Millard and Eudora (Burroughs) Sees. He married Kyoung “Jerry” Kim on December 18, 1964, and she preceded him in death on February 6, 2017.

A resident of the Stryker area 5 years, he served in the U.S. Air Force and Army National Guard for a total of 29 years before retiring in 1982. He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by three children, Geraldine (James) Bender of Stryker, Danial (Devreana) Sees of Pioneer and Thomas (Deanna) Sees of Port Clinton; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister Peggy Truman of Elyria. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; an infant son, Gerald; 1 brother; and 2 sisters.

Services will be held on Friday, November 15th, 2019 at 2 PM at Short Funeral Home in Archbold. Interment will follow in the Archbold Cemetery. Friends may call in the funeral home from 6-8 PM on Thursday.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.