Robert Becker (1942-2019)

Robert E. Becker, 77, of Pioneer passed away Wednesday evening at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier. He was born on January 7, 1942 in Holgate, Ohio to Karl and Delora (Rothbart) Becker.

Robert graduated from North Central High School in Pioneer in 1959. On August 5, 1961 he married Joan Smith in Camden, Michigan and she survives.

Robert was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier, where he was active in the Mutual Ministry Committee and the Intern Committee. He worked at RR Donnely Company, formerly Moore Business Forms in Angola, Indiana for 38 ½ years in the Press Department. Robert had a great love for collecting classic cars and antique radios. He also enjoyed attending classic car cruise ins. Robert also enjoyed watching girls’ basketball games in Holgate.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan; daughter-in-law Billie Becker of Waldron, Michigan; granddaughter Jazmine M. Becker of Bryan; three step-grandchildren Dusty (Lauren) Jones of Montpelier, Jessie (Corey) Newell of Jonesville, Michigan and Mitchel (Nicole) Jones of Florida; five step great grandchildren; sister Carol (Stan) Smith of Waldron, Michigan and brother Dale (Judy) Becker of Wauseon; three nephews, two nieces; and sister-in-law Lexy Becker of Montpelier. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, son Stan D. Becker and brother Kent Becker.

Visitation for Robert will be on Monday, July 29th from 2-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Services will be on Tuesday at 11am at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier with Pastor Paul Gruetter to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church Building Fund. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

