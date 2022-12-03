Barbara Dvorsky (1938-2022)

Wauseon – Barbara Dvorsky, age 84 of Wauseon, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Regency Hospital in Sylvania, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Morenci on September 13, 1938, to the late Jesse and Merriam (Ruhl) Bell.

On July 9, 1960 in Morenci, she married Frank E. Dvorsky, Jr., and he preceded her in death on December 26, 2005.

Barbara worked several waitressing jobs in her lifetime, but also worked at Fayette Tubular, and retired from Kamco in 2000.

She was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2223, and loved to read and crochet. Barbara loved to stay busy.

During the summer months, she loved to mow her yard and take care of her pool. She also loved to take care of her fur babies.

Surviving are two daughters, Tammy Denudt (Mike Fee) and Pamela Sowles (Tom Simmons); brothers, Francis and Larry Bell; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, John, Loyd, and Arthur Bell; and a special long-time friend, Vi Merillat.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel, from 2:00-6:00 PM. Cremation will follow visitation, and a graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 10:00 AM, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci, with nephew John Bell, Jr. officiating.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.

Monetary contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society, or to the family for future designation.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.