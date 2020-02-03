Robert “Bob” Leatherman (1933-2020)

Robert C. “Bob” Leatherman, 86 years, of Edon, passed away Friday evening, January 31, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, with those he loved at his side. Bob was born February 7, 1933, in Spencerville, Ohio, the son of the late Eunice Rempfer.

Bob was a 1951 graduate of Spencerville High School. He married Carole R. Lombard on January 13, 1962, in Lima, Ohio, and she survives. Bob was employed as a Foreman for the former Ohio Decorative Products. He was transferred to Edgerton Metals, where he continued to work, for a total of 43 years of service, retiring in 1994.

Bob was well known for his precision work. He was asked by the Edgerton State Bank to Polish and Buff the Safe Door, and it still exists today. He was a former member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and the Bryan Moose Lodge 1064. Bob loved to garden and make wine, which he was well known for with friends and family.

He loved the time he spent at Otter Lake, and around his own pond at home. That is where he found peace and enjoyment. He treasured the time he spent with his family making memories that will last forever.

Surviving are his wife Carole of Edon; two children, Terry (Sherri) Leatherman of Fremont, New Hampshire and Mary Leatherman of Bryan; two grandchildren, Thomas (Beth) Leatherman of Boston, Massachusetts and Kelly Leatherman, also of Boston, Massachusetts; great-grandson, due to arrive any day, and his grand dog, Sammie Leatherman. He was preceded in death by his mother in 1969.

Visitation for Robert C. “Bob” Leatherman will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home – Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Private graveside services will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton. A Celebration of Life will be held later at Bob’s and Carole’s pond, where memories will be shared, and a bit of Bob’s homemade wine will be consumed.

The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 6825 State Route 66 North, Defiance, Ohio, 43512.

