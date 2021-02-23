Robert “Bob” Strezinski (1939-2021)

ROBERT S. STREZINSKI(BOB) 81 of Swanton, Ohio died February/12/2021 at home after an extended illness. He was employed at Anderson’s in Maumee Ohio for 57 years. Robert was a kind and loving Father and Grandfather.

He is survived by children: Marylou Kline (Aaron), Daniel Strezinski (Shawna), Susan Komer (Shawn), Kevin Strezinski (Andrea), 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren. He was also survived by his Siblings: Ronald, Janet, David, Charles, Patricia.

He was proceeded in death by Daughter Pamala, Father Francis Strezinski, Mother Martha Strezinski, Brother Donald, Sisters Josphine, Marlene, Marsha.

Services were provided by Grisier Funeral Home and the family will be having a private service.