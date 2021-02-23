Terry White (1953-2021)

Terry Lee White, age 67, of Delta, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee. Terry was born in Twin Lake, Michigan on May 7, 1953 to the late Eva (McConnell) Stultz. He married Virginia “Ginny” Niswonger on February 15, 1986.

Terry worked in the Industrial Nail and Tool Service, for Legacy Fastners and has been in the industry for over 30 years. An avid Michigan fan, Terry enjoyed golfing and talking “shop” with all his friends. But his true love was being with his family, especially being with his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 35 years, Ginny; children, Jeff (Sarah) White; Theresa (Travis) Orzech; Doug (Randee) Ives; Robert (Michelle) White; Amy Ives; sisters, Sharon Delange; Jan (Ron) Chapman; brother, Larry White; 21 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Friends will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta from 5 to 8 PM Thursday, February 25, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six-foot distancing when possible. Memorial Services for Terry will be private for the family.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Ronald Reagan Foundation, 40 Presidential Dr., Simi Valley, CA. 93065 or The Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd. Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

