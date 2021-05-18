Barbara Poston (1937-2021)

Barbara Ann Poston, age 83, of Archbold, Ohio passed away May 16, 2021 in Toledo, Ohio. Barbara was born on May 28, 1937 to Lucille (Schnitkey) Lohse and George W. Owens, who both preceded her in death.

She is survived by her sister, Patricia (Donald) Burkholder; sister, Sandra (Kenneth) Freytag; brother, Robert (Cindy) Owens; and brother, George (Cindy) Owens. Barbara is also survived by her son, Jeffrey Humbarger of Sarasota, FL; daughter, Jeri Goheen of Bryan; son, James Humbarger of Niceville, FL; daughter, Jodi (Todd) Moser of Bryan; dear friend, William Poston; eight grandchildren: Justin (Britni) Kunsman, Duane (Ashley) Kunsman, Bridgett (Chris) Botts, Courtney (Joshua) Larson, Katelin (Clay) Burke, Olivia (Eric) Duhaime, Peter Humbarger, Taylor (Kelly) Humbarger; and eight great-grandchildren.

Barbara was retired from ConAgra after more than 30 years and enjoyed her retirement very much. She was active in many ways as a member of St. Martins Lutheran Church.

Those who knew her best knew of her infinity of frog figurines. She had a beautiful heart and a love for God and many dear friends.

Visitation for Barbara will take place on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at St. Martins Lutheran Church in Archbold 11 am to 1 pm. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 1 pm at the church with Deacon Steve Basselman officiating. Masks are optional. Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Martins Lutheran Church.

