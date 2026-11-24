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Robert Danko, 84, Former Bryan Resident Robert Danko, age 84, of Toledo, and formerly of Bryan, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Ohio Living Hospice in Toledo. Born on April 27, 1942, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Robert was the son of Harry and Florence and older brother to sisters, Marlene and Suzan. Robert was a proud 1960 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh. He served in the Army Reserves. Robert met Nina in 1967 in Canton, OH. Their relationship started with an explosion of love in his heart and a bowl of cereal on his head. He eventually charmed Nina and they married on July 27, 1968, in Canton, Ohio. Their marriage culminated in a beautiful family with daughter, Helena.

They welcomed Lucy, or Daddy’s little Trzpis (Polish for “cutie”), into the family. The Danko family of four later moved to Lake Jackson, Texas where they welcomed Timothy before ultimately ending up in Bryan, Ohio. Robert’s life was shaped by his family, the places they called home, and the friendships they found along the way.

Robert was an artist by passion. His mediums included painting, stained glass, and photography. Through his photography, Robert was drawn to the hidden patterns of the natural world, especially the rhythmic ripples that wind and water created in the beach sand. He once won a photo contest by capturing a close-up of a stack of neon plastic chairs in front of a bright blue sky. His skills were often used to restore many of the treasures Nina brought home from an auction or garage sale.

Robert was an artist by trade as well. He would work as a graphic designer at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, Alva Medical and Intermedics in Texas, and retired as Art Director from the Ohio Art Company in Bryan, OH. He would eventually go back to college and earn his Bachelor of Arts in Commercial Art Studies from Defiance College in 2015.

Robert was a born and bred Pittsburgh sports fan. He loved the Steelers, watching them play – win or lose. By default, he was a fan of the Penguins, but learned to love hockey as his granddaughter, Tabitha, took up the sport. He loved the Pirates, as baseball was his favorite sport. Robert taught and coached Timothy and friends for years in Little League baseball and was a trained umpire when the boys got older. Robert was incredibly proud of his grandson, Zaiden, who made the All-Star baseball team this past summer.

Robert was always easy-going and loved to laugh with a larger-than-life personality. He was always a jokester, often to the chagrin of Nina who would exclaim “Oh, Robert!” He enjoyed a good beer, gin and tonic, or glass of wine with friends. Robert was the King of Trivial Pursuit, often challenged but never losing to Lucy and friends.

Most of all, Robert loved his family. Nina was the love of his life. They often joked of their many years of codependent bliss, last celebrating their 57th wedding anniversary. Robert had three children, Helena, Lucy, and Timothy. But as much as he loved his children, his greatest role was being Poppy to his grandchildren, Tabitha and Zaiden.

Robert is survived by his daughters, Helena Danko of Bryan, Ohio and Lucy (Sean) Gobble of Columbus, Ohio, granddaughter Tabitha Gobble, and grandson Zaiden Deline, along with his sisters, Marlene Danko Hall of Portland, Oregon and Suzan (John) Banks of Boise, Idaho. Beyond his family, Robert is survived by so many friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Florence Danko, his wife Nina Danko, and his son Timothy S. Danko.

The family wants to give special thanks to Jackie Waldron, Diane Kennedy, the nurses and staff at Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber, and Ohio Living Hospice Care for their exemplary care of Robert.

A Celebration of Life is planned for the spring of 2027 in Northwest Ohio.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, is honored to serve the Danko family.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.