Robert Farmer (1956-2020)

Robert T. Farmer, age 63, of Delta, passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 5, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee. He had worked in construction most of his life. Robert was born in Zanesville, Ohio on October 14, 1956, the son of Bill and Betty Farmer. He is survived by one son, Robert W. (Tiffany) Farmer, of Delta.

There will be no services. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.