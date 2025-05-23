Robert Frey (1940 – 2025)

(Co-Founder Of Frey & Sons Auctioneers)

Robert G. Frey passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on May 21, 2025 at the age of 85. He was born in Wauseon, Ohio, March 14, 1940 the first of nine children to Elias & Katherine (Eicher) Frey.

Robert (Bob) was married on June 19, 1965 to Joyce D. Oyer at Meadows Mennonite Church in Meadows, Illinois.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; his two sons Mark Frey and Kevin (Lindsay) Frey and his granddaughters Lydia, Jade and Violet. He is also survived by his brother Roger “Butch” (Sharon) Frey; his sisters Carol “Suz” (Clint) Wirick, Mary Wyse, Jane (Jim) Tomson, Sandra Frey Stegman, Rebecca (Becki) Van Horn, and Patricia Frey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elias and Katherine; brother, Ron Frey; brothers in law, Stace Stegman and Ronnie Van Horn; nephew, Rod Frey.

Bob grew up on the family farm just outside of Archbold, Ohio where he developed his love for farm life, tractors and auctions. His father Elias was a co-founder of Yoder & Frey, a farm machinery auction yard.

At a young age Bob would line toys in his yard and auction them off to his brothers and sisters. He was also known to hide in the back seat of Elias’ car with his brothers when it was auction day.

After he graduated from Ridgeville High School in 1958, Bob immediately went to Reppert Auction School in Decatur, Indiana to begin his lifelong auction career, and started calling bids at Yoder & Frey thereafter.

Bob was baptized at Central Mennonite Church at a young age. In 1955, he became a charter member at Zion Mennonite Church. Bob was blessed with a smooth bass voice and enjoyed singing in the Zion Choir, as well as in his car or around the house.

Bob’s life of service extended beyond the church and flourished into assisting numerous charities by serving on their boards or conducting countless benefit auctions.

Some of those charities included Little Eden Camp, Sunshine Communities, Mennonite Central Committee, Fairlawn Haven, Adriel, Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Bluffton College, Fulton County Jr. Fair Livestock Auction, and numerous others.

Bob met Joyce at age 24 after spending two years of voluntary service at a hospital in Evanston, Illinois. Together they raised their two sons and taught them the values of love, laughter, work, service and worship.

Bob, Butch and Ron founded Frey & Sons in 1963 to conduct construction equipment auctions, buy and sell equipment, and later expanded into real estate sales and development. Bob continued bid calling through age 83.

Some of his business accolades include: 2001 Ohio Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame; 2006 National Auctioneers Hall of Fame; 2013 Archbold Citizen of the Year and F&M Bank Board of Director from 1987-2012.

Bob was a truly bold and determined individual when he set his sights on something. Throughout his life, he faced challenges, including a severe stroke in 2004.

Despite this, Bob’s unwavering faith and “never give up” spirit propelled him through extensive and often excruciating therapy. He persevered to the point where he could once again walk, talk, sing and even continue his work as an auctioneer.

It is our family’s hope that Bob’s life serves as an inspiration for us all to live with similar determination and maintain a positive outlook, no matter what we face. He will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be considered to the charities listed above.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 from 4:00 pm -7:00 pm at Zion Mennonite Church in Archbold. Bob will be laid to rest with a private burial in Pettisville Mennonite Cemetery. The memorial service will be held on Friday, June 20, 2025 at 11:00 am at Zion Mennonite Church with Pastor Sue Short and Pastor John David Thacker officiating. www.ShortFuneralHome.com