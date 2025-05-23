Nancy Hill (1940 – 2025)

(Formerly Of Bryan)

Nancy E. Hill, 84, formerly of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 17, 2025, in her daughter’s residence in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Nancy was born July 24, 1940, in Pomeroy, Ohio, daughter of the late Charles and Goldie M. (Moore) Fridley.

She married Kenneth E. Hill on February 8, 1985, in Bryan, Ohio, and he preceded her death on February 9, 1997.

Nancy worked at ITW Tomco Plastics in Bryan for over 37 years, and in that time only missed 5 days of work. She was a 45-year member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233. Nancy enjoyed visiting the YMCA for her regular walks and playing shuffleboard with friends.

Visitation for Nancy E. Hill was held Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home in Bryan. Funeral services immediately followed visitation in the funeral home with Celebrant Patricia Peter officiating. Interment followed in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorial contributions can be direct to the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233, 221 South Walnut Street, Bryan Ohio 43506. Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.