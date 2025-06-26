Robert Gearig Receives Pilgrim Degree Of Merit

(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

PILGRIM DEGREE OF MERIT … Robert “Bob” Gearig, member of Montpelier Moose 312, is shown here in his gold “Pilgrim” blazer after receiving his Pilgrim Degree of Merit May 24th in the House of God at Mooseheart “The Child City” near Aurora, IL, during the Moose International Convention in Milwaukee, WI. He holds his framed Pilgrim Degree certificate. Also attending the Pilgrim conferral ceremonies from Montpelier was Pilgrim Jim Heller. The Pilgrim Degree is the highest degree a male Moose lodge member can attain.

PRESS RELEASE – Robert “Bob” Gearig, member of Montpelier Moose 312, was honored recently in receiving the Pilgrim Degree of Merit, highest degree of the order.

The Pilgrim Conferral was held May 24th in the House of God at the Mooseheart “Child City” campus near Aurora, IL, during the Moose International Convention at Milwaukee, WI.

Also attending the convention as representatives of Montpelier Moose were Patrick Thorp, Joe Beebe and Jim Heller, and Betsy Thorp, Women of the Moose Chapter 270.

Mr. Gearig was among 115 Moose members from across the United States, Canada and Great Britain who had achieved the Fellowship Degree of Honor to be elevated to receive the Pilgrim Degree of Merit.

Eleven men from the Ohio State Moose Association who received this high degree this year will be honored in a special ceremony by the Ohio State Moose Association in September.

Originally enrolled into the Moose in 1969, “Bob” re-enrolled his membership in 1983. He was elected lodge administrator & secretary and social quarters manager in 2010 and served thru 2023 when he retired from that position. He also had served the lodge as government relations and communications chairmen.

In 2012 he joined Maumee Valley Moose Legion #30, which encompasses 14 lodges in northwest Ohio. As a Legionnaire he served as sergeant-at-arms, chaplain, vice president and as president during 2021-2022.

An active member of Ohio State Moose Association, District 4, Bob served two-year terms in appointed and elected positions including sergeant-at-arms, treasurer, prelate, vice president, and as president during 2017 & 2018.

Chosen as Montpelier Lodge Moose of the Year 2013, Bob received his Fellowship Degree of Honor in 2015. He became a member of the Moose 25 Club in 2012 and became a life member by reaching the 250 Division as an active membership sponsor.

He has now reached the 300 Division. Mr. Gearig has visited the Mooseheart campus several times and is a supporter of Moose Charities and Moosehaven senior members retirement community in Orange Park, FL.

Bob attained an associate degree in accounting from International Business College and was employed about 40 years in three area industrial plants in production control, promoted to PC manager and then operations manager, before becoming lodge administrator.

He and his wife Lorraine, also a Montpelier Moose Lodge and Women of the Moose Chapter member, have been married 45 years and have three grown children and ten grandchildren.