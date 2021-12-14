Robert Hancock (1944-2021)

Robert Martin Hancock, age 77, of Zephyrhills, Florida, and formerly of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 8:55 P.M. on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital after a brief illness.

Bob was a 1963 graduate of Stryker High School and was employed by Bard Manufacturing, retiring in 2008 with forty-seven years of service.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling all over the world, playing cards, western square dancing, and spending time with family and friends.

He was a jack of all trades and was the original “Bob the Builder.”

Robert M. Hancock was born on May 26, 1944, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Walter and Pearl (Balser) Hancock. He married Barbara Harrington on February 19, 1965, at the Pulaski United Methodist Church and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are one daughter, Sonya (Douglas) Wheeler, of Bryan; a son-in-law, Daniel Apartian, of Bloomington, Illinois; three grandchildren, Sierra (and fiancè, Tylor McLoughlin) Hughes, of London, Ohio, Brett Hughes, of Bryan, and Andrew Apartian, of Smithton, Illinois; two great-grandchildren, Killean and Liam McLoughlin, of London, Ohio; three brothers, Don Hancock, of Berne, Indiana, Jack Hancock, of Stryker, Ohio; and Oscar Hancock, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island; and one sister, Grace Faunce, of Montpelier, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Renea Apartian; one grandson, Derek Hughes; his father and mother-in-law, Herbert and Ellen Harrington; three sisters, Eunice Oyer, Gladys Eager and Evelyn Clark; and two brothers, Harvey and Chuck Hancock.

A memorial service celebrating Bob’s life will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, with Pastor Joshua Creech officiating. The family will receive visitors for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12:30 P.M. in the funeral home.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family encourages the use of masks. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to Bryan Senior Center or United Church of God in Fort Wayne, Indiana.