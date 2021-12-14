Mark Williams (1942-2021)

Mark A. Willams, age 79, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 9:20 A.M. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he was a patient, after a brief illness.

Mr. Williams was a 1960 graduate of Port Clinton High School and was employed by Mohawk Tools in Montpelier, Ohio, from 1963-1991 and then as an inspector for Metaldyne in Edon, beginning in 1993 and retiring in 2004.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee, Ohio, and was a member of Knights of Columbus Council #3883, 4th Degree Bishop Rappe Assembly, Loyal Order of the Moose #312 in Montpelier and Moose Legion #30 of Maumee Valley. Mark enjoyed studying the geneology of his family and camping.

Mark A. Williams was born on April 22, 1942, in Port Clinton, Ohio, the son of Albert J. and Betty E. (Schau) Williams. He married his wife of nearly sixty years, Delores J. Rhodes, on June 2, 1962, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Anthony “Tony” (Lynn) Williams, of Angola, Indiana, Anna Williams, of Edgerton, Ohio, and Merwood (Joel) Williams, of Watertown, New York; eight grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; his siblings, Barbara (Lenard) Elftmann, of Fremont, Ohio, Diane (Charles) Birchfield, of Bryan, Ohio, LaVonne (James) Royster, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, and Keith (Glenda) Grimm, of Port Clinton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Duane Richard Williams, in 1992; a brother, David Oswald Grimm; a sister-in-law, Debra Grimm; and his stepfather, Oswald Grimm.

Visitation will be in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Services will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 10:30 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Blakeslee.

In lieu of flowers, plants or memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church are preferred by the family.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family encourages the use of masks. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.