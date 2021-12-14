Betty Freyman (1930-2021)

Betty J. Freyman, age 91, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Fountain Park Assisted Living, Memory Care & Villas, in Bryan, where she was a resident.

Mrs. Freyman was a 1948 graduate of Bryan High School and spent most of her life as a homemaker. In her spare time, she enjoyed puzzles, playing cards, sewing, cooking, and baking.

Betty J. Freyman was born on March 15, 1930, in Morenci, Michigan, the daughter of William and Audrey (Jones) Brewer.

She married Wilber N. Freyman on June 25, 1949, and he preceded her in death on November 19, 2013.

Survivors include two daughters, Vickie (Rollie) Steel, of Defiance, Ohio, and Kelly (David) Armbruster, of Glendale, Arizona; one son, Kent (Anita) Freyman, of Bryan, Ohio; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one brother, William (Sharon) Brewer, Jr.

Betty was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jerry and Thomas Brewer; and one sister, Joan Hamilton.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 12:00-2:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating. Interment will take place in Shiffler Cemetery near Bryan.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.

