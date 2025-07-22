Robert Houser (1944 – 2025)

(Resident Of Swanton)

Robert Max Houser, age 81, of Swanton peacefully passed away under hospice care at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

He was born in Akron, Ohio on May 29, 1944, to the late Max L. Houser and Eileen (Harness) Houser.

After graduating from Hower Vocational High School in 1963, Bob entered the U.S Marines where he served from July 20, 1963 – June 10, 1970.

On February 25, 1975, he married Beverly J. Evans, and she preceded him in death on November 4, 2024. Together they were blessed with three children, Sherry, Michael and Adam. Bob was a truck driver throughout his working career.

For over 30 years, he drove for various companies including Ryder PIE, Keller, JB Hunt and most recently for CRST, before retiring. During the last 15 years of driving, he shared the road with his wife, Beverly; enjoying the company and making lasting memories.

When not tinkering in his shop and being Mr. Fix-It, he enjoyed fishing with his grandsons and playing cards with his wife till all hours of the night.

He and Beverly also attended the German American Festival year after year. Bob was a God loving man and as time allowed volunteered his time at Bethany Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents and wife, Beverly; Bob was preceded in death by his son, Adam Houser, grandson, Brandon Lee Houser and three sisters.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Sherry (Russ) Pitchford of Morenci, Michael Houser of Akron; grandchildren, Abigail Duncan, Lesley Zimmerman, Elizabeth Zimmerman, Matt (Mary) Houser and Michael (Katarina) Houser Jr.; many loving great grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Houser and two sisters.

A celebration of life service will be announced by the family at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to make a memorial contribution to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 in his memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com