Robert Martin, Sr. (1936 – 2023)

Veteran

Robert E. Martin, Sr., age 87, of Kunkle, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at his home. Mr. Martin was a US Air Force veteran of the Korean War.

He retired from Doehlar-Jarvis with over 40 years of service as a machine repairman. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and Eagles and was a life member of the AmVets. Robert enjoyed golfing and singing karaoke.

Robert E. Martin was born on November 3, 1936, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of William and Louise (Cass) Martin.

Robert is survived by his son, Eric (Michelle) Martin, of Wallace, South Carolina; daughter, Leslie Martin, of Toledo; 15 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; significant other, Shirley Grimes, of Kunkle; brothers, Mike (Carolyn) Martin, of Maumee, Ohio and Ron Martin of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; sisters, Mary Drew and Nancy (Dennis) Shuherk, both of Swanton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert E. Martin, Jr.; daughter, Lorrie White and brothers, Kenneth, Howard and Donald Martin.

In accordance with Robert’s wishes there will be no visitation or services held locally. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements. Robert will be laid to rest with military honors at Florence National Cemetery in Florence, South Carolina.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.