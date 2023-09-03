Robert McNeely (1939 – 2023)

(Resident Of Bryan)

Veteran

Robert R. McNeely, age 84, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance.

He was a US Army veteran and retired from General Motors in Defiance with over 25 years of service. Robert was a member of the Eagles and Moose in Defiance and was a life member of the Defiance AMVETS Post.

Robert was born on May 17, 1939, in Logan, West Virginia, the son of Robert R. and Faith (Noe) McNeely. He married Judy K. Brown on December 6, 1975 in Defiance and she preceded him in death on March 13, 2022.

He is survived by his children, Tamara (Ron) Ryman and Michelle (Kevin) Friesen, both of Bryan and James (Kristie) Adkins and Cathy Smith, both of Hicksville; 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brothers, Steve McNeely, of Charloe, Ohio, Darrell McNeely, of Edgerton, Michael McNeely, of Toledo; his sister, Patricia Cruz, of Cincinnati and former spouse, Roxanne Alabata.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy; great granddaughter, Oakleigh and his beloved dogs, Spirit, Little Bit and Red.

In keeping with the wishes of the family there will be no visitation of services at this time.

Krill Funeral Service 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.

