Robert Roehrs, Sr. (1942-2021)

Robert A. Roehrs, Sr. age 78, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at his home. Robert retired from Spangler Candy Company with 37 years of service.

He loved the Detroit Tigers and enjoyed camping, family times, bowling, baseball and fishing.

Robert August Roehrs was born on November 23, 1942, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of Louis Herbert and Mary Viola (McCarthy) Roehrs.

He married Joan V. Hanna on October 2, 1964, in Bryan, and she survives.

Robert is also survived by his children, Robert (Kelly) Roehrs, Jr., of Pioneer, Austina Walker, of Bryan, Mary (Don) Sally, of Washington Courthouse, Ohio, George (Glenda) Roehrs, of Edgerton and Lewis Roehrs, of Bryan; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother, James Roehrs, of Bryan and sister, Janet Fall, of Deerfield, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Bruce Roehrs and sisters-in-law, Janet Roehrs and Sarah Beltz.

In accordance with Robert’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

