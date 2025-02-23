Robert Shell (1960 – 2025)

(Retired From Quadco Rehabilitation)

Robert M. Shell, 64, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 17, 2025, at Advanced Specialty Hospital, Toledo, Ohio.

Robert was born July 27, 1960, in Bryan, Ohio, son of the late John D. and Sandra J. (Randall) Shell.

He was a 1981 graduate of Sunnyside School. Robert worked at Quadco Rehabilitation Center for over 45 years, retiring in 2024.

He enjoyed participating with the Special Olympics, and enjoyed bowling, swimming and biking whenever he had a chance.

Robert was a big Elvis lover; he also enjoyed watching old television shows including the Dukes of Hazard, The Partridge Family and Donny & Marie Osmund.

Surviving is his brother, Rick (Joanie) Shell of Johnstown, Ohio; two nephews, Anthony Shell of Bryan, and Fletcher Shell of Johnstown; niece, Rylee (Brian) Cooper of Blacklick, Ohio; great nephew, Elijah Shell; two great nieces, Mariah Shell and Quinn Cooper; step-mother, Mary Shell of Allons, Tennessee; step-siblings, Joshua Vance and Staci (Aaron) Morris of Tennessee and Jill (Tom) Charlton of Loudonville, Ohio; uncle, Larry (Sheryl) Shell of Allons; aunt, Connie Spear of Florida; and many cousins.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, John D. Shell and Sandra J. Segrist; brother, Russell Shell; aunt, Betty John; uncle, Gail John.

Visitation for Robert M. Shell will be held Monday, February 24, 2025, from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home beginning at 11:00 A.M with Pastor Dennis Jones officiating. Inurnment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the Filling Home of Mercy, N160 St. Rt. 108 Napoleon, Ohio 43545.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.