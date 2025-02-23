Cara Frazer (1938 – 2025)

(West Unity Resident)

Cara Lou Frazer, 86, of West Unity, Ohio passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2025, in her home.

Cara was born September 22, 1938, in Wauseon, Ohio, daughter of the late Mahlon H. and Doris L. (Grime) Stamm.

She married James R. Frazer on November 19, 1955, in Archbold, Ohio, and they were married for 65 years until James passed on April 19, 2021.

Cara worked as a stringer for the Etch-A-Sketch at The Ohio Art Company for over 35 years. Cara loved feeding and watching birds.

She cherished spending time with her family, especially cooking and baking for them. In her free time, Cara enjoyed reading and sewing.

Surviving are her seven children, Quentin (Wanda) Frazer of West Unity, Ohio, Edwin (Joann) Frazer of Bryan, Ohio, Beth (Robert) Lehmann of Westlake, Ohio, Jeff Frazer of West Unity, Ohio, Kim (Steve) Esterline of West Unity, Ohio, Dennis (Trinnie) Frazer of West Unity, and Eric (Marj) Frazer of Greenville Junction, Maine; 20 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brother, Michael “Mick” (Phyllis) Stamm; two sisters, Joanne (Darrell) Miller and Linda (Don) Prather.

Cara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Frazer; granddaughter, Veronica Frazer; great-grandson, Ryder Frazer; three siblings, Connie Stamm, Fred Stamm, and Judy Stamm.

Visitation for Cara will be held on Monday, February 24, 2025, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at West Unity United Methodist Church, 311 N. Liberty Street, West Unity. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2025, beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Pastors Jeff Ridenour and Nick Woodall officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity. Services are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, West Unity.

Memorial contributions can be direct to Cherry Street Mission or West Unity United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com