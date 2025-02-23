Ruth Grimm (1941 – 2025)

(Bryan High School Graduate)

Ruth Marie Grimm, 84, of West Unity, Ohio passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan.

Ruth was born January 15, 1941, in Farmer, Ohio, daughter of the late Lawrence R. “Shorty” and Betty Jane (Kittredge) Whitman.

She was a graduate of Bryan High School. Ruth married Marlin F. Grimm on February 14, 1959, at Memorial United Brethren Church, Bryan. She worked at Sauder Manufacturing for 20 years, until her retirement.

After she retired, Ruth worked at Curves, Bryan. Ruth previously worked at Fayette Tubular. Along with her husband, Marlin, she was a member of West Unity United Methodist Church. Ruth was also a member of the Ominibus Club, West Unity.

Ruth cherished spending time with her friends and family. She especially loved to travel with her husband, Marlin. In her free time, she enjoyed scrap booking, going to garage sales and thrifting.

Surviving is her husband of 66 years, Marlin Grimm of West Unity, Ohio; four children, Deb (Dave) Wilson of Montpelier, Ohio, Steve (Marie) Grimm of Lima, Ohio, Brenda Jasmund of Huntsville, Alabama, and Doug (Vickie) Grimm of Bryan, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way; three brothers, Bill Whitman, Jack (Vickie) Whitman and John (Debby) Whitman; sister-in-law, Regina Whitman; brother-in-law, Maynard Grimm.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Grimm; son-in-law, Jeff Jasmund; brother, Don Whitman; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Whitman and Patricia Grimm.

Visitation for Ruth was held Saturday, February 22, 2025, at West Unity United Methodist Church in West Unity with funeral services following visitation at the church with Pastor Jeff Ridenour officiating. Private interment will take place at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan. Services are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, West Unity.

Memorial contributions can be directed to Elara Caring Hospice, West Unity United Methodist Church or Ominibus Club.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com