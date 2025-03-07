Robert Taylor (1992 – 2025)

(Resided In Morenci, MI)

Robert Lee Taylor, age 32, of Morenci, MI, passed away, February 22, 2025. He was born October 7, 1992, in Tecumseh. MI, the son of Randy Black & Tina Taylor.

Robert is survived by his mother & father Tina (Taylor) & Thomas Burrow Randy & Jody Black.

His grandparents Sandra Taylor, Nancy Black, Charles & Beatrice Burrow, God Parents are Greg & Crystal Liecthy.

Siblings are William Casey (Brittany) Taylor Amanda (Rj) Proffitt, Cierra Black, Jarred Black, Rae Suydam, Randy Keefer, Melissa Roller, Danny Roller and Joe Ballard. Uncles and Aunts Jack Young, Cheryl Taylor, Mary Taylor, Jen Pieffer, Christina Black, Ernest Black, Bobby jr (Amanda) Black Kenny (Helena) Black, John (Lisa) Betz, Craig (Stephanie) Court Jim (Sarah) Burrow and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by grandfathers, David Taylor Sr., Bobby Black Sr. and Robert Walker, uncles, David Taylor Jr., Adam Taylor and Ronald Burrow; aunt, Cyndi Young; and cousin, Christopher Taylor.

Funeral Services will be held 4:00 PM Friday, March 7, 2025, at Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Hwy, Adrian, MI with Pastor Matthew SeGraves officiating. Viewing & Visitation will also be on Friday from 2:00 PM until the time of service at the Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, MI. www.PurseFuneralHome.com