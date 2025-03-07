Karen Buntain (1942 – 2025)

(Stryker High School Graduate)

Karen Sue Buntain, age 83, of Evansport, passed away on March 5, 2025, at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice. Karen spent her life caring for her family and her home.

Karen was born on January 20, 1942, in Evansport, to the late Richard and Doris (Figley) Partee.

She graduated from Stryker High School. On September 2, 1961, she married the love of her life, L. Wayne Buntain, who preceded her in death in 2009.

After the passing of the late, great Merle Koeppe, Karen became the self proclaimed mayor of Evansport. Karen was the owner of the “Evansport Municipal Swimming Pool.”

She and Wayne were members of the St. John Lutheran Church of Defiance. Karen was best at being a grandmother and great-grandmother. Every holiday and birthday was an over-the-top celebration.

As her grandchild, whenever you saw grandma, she acted as if she had been waiting the whole day to see you and now her day was complete.

She remembered all of your accomplishments, and forgot all of your mistakes. She loved her grandchildren with all of her heart, and then some.

With the absolute love of her life, Wayne, she enjoyed attending every event of their children and grandchildren’s activities, always doing so while holding hands.

Surviving Karen is her son, Terry (Lisa) Buntain of Defiance; grandchildren, Emily (Colin) Waisner, Cassondra Fitzsimmons, Micayla (Steven) Weisenburger, and Eric (Lorelle) Buntain; great-grandchildren, Kacey, Logan, Kailyn, and Jordan; and best friend and neighbor, Gina Walters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; parents; daughter and son-in-law, Shari and Gene Fitzsimmons; grandson, Timmy Weber; brother, Richard “Junior” Partee; sister, Evelyn Batt; and brother, Gary “Duke” Partee.

Visitation for Karen will take place on Monday, March 10, 2025, at the Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker, from 3pm-7pm. A funeral service for Karen will take place on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at the funeral home, at 1pm , with Chaplin Jeff Mayer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker honored to serve the Buntain family.