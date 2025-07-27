Robin Duvendack (1961 – 2025)

(Worked At Pioneer Transformer For 36 Years)

Robin Lynne Duvendack, 63, of Pioneer passed away Friday, July 25, 2025 at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier.

She was born on October 9, 1961 in Montpelier to Homer Harvey and Jill Louise (Fraley) Duvendack. Robin graduated from Hilltop High School in 1980.

She had a passion for anything “Pioneer Woman” and NASCAR, specifically as it relates to the Earnhardt’s. Robin was a very giving person and a wonderful daughter, aunt and sister.

She loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her own. Robin had a fun-loving ornery streak that no one was immune to.

She had her own unique way of letting people know she considered them a treasured friend, and they know what that was.

She will forever be remembered by all for her burgundy locks. Robin retired from Pioneer Transformer in May 2024, after 36 years

Robin is survived by her father, Homer of Pioneer; siblings Eric (Mindy) Duvendack and Andi (Mark) Clark all of Pioneer; nieces and nephews Seth Duvendack, Megan Duvendack, Paige (Coty) Motter and Cole Clark; 4 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jill.

Visitation hours will be held on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 from 3-5 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. A graveside service will immediately follow at 5:30 pm at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer with Pastor Mark Pittman to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Williams County Humane Society or Elara Caring Hospice.