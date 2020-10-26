Rogelio Zamora (1981-2020)

Rogelio Zamora Oct. 21, 1981- Oct. 23, 2020, 39, Archbold passed away unexpectedly. He was born Oct.21 1981 in San Antonio Texas to Rose M. Rangel (Zamora).

He was loved by everyone for his kind heart and his sense of humor! Roger was one of a kind and would help anyone in any way he could! Roger always carried a smile on his face no matter what the situation was and got along with every soul he came across.

Roger enjoyed listening to music, food, movies and games. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends.

He is survived by his mother Rose M. Rangel(Zamora),Archbold, Four children Gabriel Botello, Alexis Zamora ,Caleb Zamora and Alex Zamora, Ohio, Two grandchildren Dominic and Addalynn Botello, Ohio, Sister Veronica (Victor) Fraire, Sister Mary Zamora, Four nieces Nevaeh Zamora, Nadia Zamora, Reina Zamora and Alianna Gonzales, Aunts and many many cousins

He was preceded in death by his Great grandmother, Dora Escobedo, Grandfather, Agustin Zamora, Grandmother, Mary H. Donovan, Cousin Jose Agustin Marinez.

Memorials may be made to Short Funeral Home, Archbold, Ohio 43502. A Private Family Celebration of Life will be held at Short Funeral Home.

