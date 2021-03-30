Roger Drew, Sr. (1929-2021)

Roger Franklin Drew, Sr., age 91, of Swanton, Ohio passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, March 24, 2021 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. He was born September 11, 1929 in Upper Sandusky to Rudolph and Louise (Leinar) Drew.

Roger served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Korean War Veteran. He married Mary (Martin) Drew on January 15, 1977. Roger worked 37 years for U.S. Airways as a supervisor prior to retiring on December 31, 1990.

Roger was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Swanton. He enjoyed woodworking, and buying and selling glassware on Ebay.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Mary; his daughters, Shirley (Jim) Triplett and Catherine (Tom) Wermert; stepsons, Douglas Kline and Daniel (Lynn) Kline; stepdaughter, Dawn Marentette; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchild; sisters, Betty Benett and Susie Bloom; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Louise; son, Roger Drew, Jr.; son-in-law, Leo Marentette; brothers, Charles Drew and Roland Drew and sisters, Carol Lehman and Zenn Holdcraft.

Family and friends may visit Friday, April 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton (419.826.2631), where funeral services will begin at 12:00 (Noon). Interment will follow at Swanton Cemetery.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Hospice for the wonderful care given to Roger, especially his granddaughter, Chelsea; his nurse, Lisa and his nurses aide, Samantha.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551 or Trinity United Methodist Church, 210 N. Main St., Swanton, OH 43558.

