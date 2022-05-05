Roger Eberly (1948-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Roger A. Eberly, age 74, of Delta, passed away at his home Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022. He was born in Wauseon on March 2, 1948 to the late Donald M. Eberly and Margaret (Goodrich) Eberly.

Roger graduated from Wauseon High School. On March 18, 1977 he married Kay E. Green and together shared many loving years together until her passing on March 29, 2008.

Roger served as a meat cutter with Pettisville Meats for over 17 years, later with Chief Supermarket in Wauseon before working for Quality Farm and Fleet and Home Depot before retiring.

During his spare time Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting glass marbles and John Deere tractors.

He is survived by his children, Matthew (Heather) Morse, Wendy (Ken) Panico and Jason (Michelle) Eberly; brothers, James R. (Mary Ann) Eberly and Robert (Edith) Eberly; and grandchildren, Kane, Ryleigh, Gracie and Hunter.

Along with his parents and wife, Kay, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald, Raymond, Duane and Jerry Eberly and two infant sisters, Rose and Charlene.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; where a funeral service honoring Roger’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Pastor Michael Bialuk will be officiating. Interment will follow at Raker Cemetery next to his wife, Kay.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Calvary Baptist Temple, 413 Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515 in his memory.