Roland Richer (1936-2019)

Roland L. Richer, age 82 years, of Wauseon, passed away Tuesday morning, June 18, 2019, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

He was born August 11, 1936 at Wauseon, the son of Willard and Clara (Short) Richer. He married Betty Beck on February 19, 1956 and she preceded him in death on June 22, 1983. He then married Betty Ohl on December 1, 1984.

A lifelong resident of the Wauseon area, he farmed for 27 years, worked at Bil-Jax for 23 years, and at Lugbill Livestock. He served in Civilian Public Service at Eureka IL for 1 year. He enjoyed playing ping-pong, collecting Oliver toy tractors, and visiting Shipshewana, IN. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Wauseon where he was in the bell choir and sang in the choir.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; four children, Nancy (Norris) Allan of Fayette, Fred (Hope) Richer, Sue (Doug) Stinson and Jeff (Julie) Richer, all of Wauseon; a step-daughter, Julie (Lyle) Johnston of Wauseon; 10 grandchildren; 1 step-granddaughter; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 step-great-grandson; one brother, Larry (Melda) Richer, and one sister, Aldine (David) Holsopple, both of Wauseon. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a granddaughter, Hollis Richer; and one sister, Velda Rufenacht.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at North Clinton Church with Pastors Brad Faler and Mike Berne officiating. Interment will precede at 10 AM in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at North Clinton Church from 4 – 8 PM on Friday.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to NOAH House.

