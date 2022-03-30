Rolland “Rollie” Beck (1932-2022)

Facebook

Rolland “Rollie” D. Beck, age 89 of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2022 in his home.

He was born to Henry and Wilma (Wyse) Beck on October 6, 1932 in Wauseon, OH.

He attended Pettisville High School and then went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in Germany.

He spent his career working as a shoe salesman for the store he owned, Beck’s Shoe Store, in Archbold, OH and later as a driver and instructor for Bryan Truck Lines, until the time of his retirement.

He married Diane Taylor on August 31, 1991. He spent the last 21 summers vacationing at Devil’s Lake where he was a member of the Devil’s Lake Yacht Club.

He was a devoted Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions and the University of Michigan fan.

Rollie was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Glenn (Helen) Beck and sister, Valetta “Becky”(Bill) Stuckey.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; son, Bill (Donna) Beck; daughter, Dawn (Jason) Fritcha; grandchildren, William Beck, Alexander Beck, Bridgette (Doug) Shanteau and Hailey York; great-granddaughter, Jazmin Beck; brother, Randy (Lori) Beck, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews and his dog and constant companion, Molly.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rollie’s doctors and caregivers for their dedicated and compassionate care.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Barn Restaurant, 22611 State Route 2, Archbold, OH 43502, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 12:00-3:30 p.m. There will also be a Celebration of Life at the Devils Lake Yacht Club at a later date.

Memorials may take the form of the contributions to COPD Foundation, Veterans Administration, American Cancer Society, or to WLMB TV.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Rolland “Rollie” D. Beck, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.