Marsha Snyder (1941-2022)

Marsha Kay Snyder, 80, of Montpelier, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier.

She was born on November 10, 1941 in Montpelier to Oren and Marjorie (Eager) Mason.

Marsha graduated from Montpelier High School and went on to obtain her cosmetology license from the Fort Wayne Beauty College.

On July 8, 1962 she married Larry “Bubbles” Snyder and he preceded her in death on April 15, 2011.

Marsha worked as a beautician and the secretary at First United Methodist Church in Montpelier, where she was a member.

Marsha is survived by her two children, Victoria K. Aguilar of Jackson, MI and Aaron Snyder of Montpelier; three grandchildren, Amber, Jon and Valerie Snyder; and four siblings, Mitzi Turner of Hudson, MI, Sue Seaman of Montpelier, George Mason of Bryan and Don Mason of Edon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry “Bubbles” Snyder; brothers, Bob and Chuck Mason; and great grandson Rousch Fry.

Visitation for Marsha will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Montpelier A funeral service will take place immediately following at 1:30 p.m. at the church with Pastor Eric Dailey to officiate. Marsha will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Thompson Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses. Condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com