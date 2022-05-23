Ronald Arnold (1972-2022)

Ronald William Arnold, age 49, of Swanton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital.

Ron was born August 7, 1972, in Toledo, Ohio to George “Butch” Arnold and Frances Wurns. He was a graduate of Liberty Center High School.

After graduating from high school, Ron joined the United States Army.

Ron worked as a fabricator and welder for The Andersons. He enjoyed life to the fullest.

He was an avid motorcycle rider and looked forward to riding any chance he could. Ron was a founding member of the Iron Bandogs motorcycle club.

Left to cherish Ron’s memory is his daughter, Courtney(Anthony II) Tolles; mother, Frances; sons, Eli Lane (Krysta) Lane and Joey (Kari) Blandy; stepmother, Tari Arnold; grandchildren, Kylie Tolles, Anthony Tolles III, Evelyn and Granger Blandy, Noah Lane, Dean Lane, Ella and Dixie Kimble; siblings, AJ Heath, Ben (Trish) Mold, Josh Phillips, Lyndsay (Scott) Buchele, Lora Meyers, Kelly (Brian) Ferguson; girlfriend, Sara Flathers; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends and brothers at Iron Bandogs.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, George “Butch” Arnold; stepfather, Arthur Heath; stepfather, Larry Mold and sister, Elizabeth Mold.

Visitation for Ron will be held Monday, May 23rd, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 24th at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Donna Stutzman officiating. Interment will follow at East Swanton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Courtney Tolles to help offset funeral and medical expenses.