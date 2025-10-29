Ronald Hornung (1947 – 2025)

(Hilltop High School Graduate)

Ronald J. Hornung, age 78, of Mansfield, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.

He was the beloved husband of the late Theda F. “Tedi” (Markham) Hornung, to whom he was happily wed for nearly forty-nine years at the time of her death on February 19, 2018.

Born in Wauseon, Ohio on February 28, 1947, he was a loving son of the late Wilford L. “Bill” and Mary M. (Neuhauser) Hornung.

Ron grew up in West Unity, Ohio and was a graduate of Hilltop High School in West Unity. For seven years, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged from duty on December 14, 1973 and returned to his studies, attending Northeastern University.

A resident of Mansfield for over fifty years, he, along with his family were the owners of the Lorell Management Corporation in Norton for many years.

Ron was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Norfolk, was actively involved as a volunteer for the Attleboro Rotary Club and was honored with the clubs Paul Harris Fellow Award in recognition of all his hard work.

Ron’s family was the essence of his life and he especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporing events. He was an Ohio State Buckeyes fan, as well as the Boston Celtics, the Boston Red Sox, and the New England Patriots.

Ron’s other hobbies included gardening, reading and he received much enjoyment feeding the birds that frequented his yard throughout the years.

He is survived by his devoted and loving children, Corry Crump and her husband Alfred “Chip” Crump of Plainville, Jennifer Morrison and her husband David Morrison of North Attleboro and R. Jay Hornung, Jr. and his wife Celeste Hornung of South Easton. He was the much-loved partner of Jean Hess, with whom he made his home in Mansfield.

He was the cherished grandfather of Lexi Parker and her husband Thom Parker, Emily Simoneau and her husband Andrew Simoneau, Neil Morrison and his wife Katie Morrison, Nick Morrison, Madeline Hornung, Rebecca Hornung, the late Lauren Crump and was the proud great grandfather of Charlotte “Peaches” Morrison.

He was the dear brother of Rebecca Rice and her husband Craig Rice of Liberty Township, Ohio, Jane Short and her husband Daniel Short of West Unity, Ohio and Jean Gerig and her husband Thomas Gerig of West Unity, Ohio He is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, November 2nd from 3:00-6:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main Street, Mansfield.

His funeral service will be held on Monday, November 3rd at 11:00 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Navy at the conclusion of services at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately at a later date at the Spring Brook Cemetery in Mansfield.

Those wishing may remember Ronald with a contribution in his memory made to the Attleboro Rotary Club, 8 North Main Street, Attleboro, MA 02703 or to Taunton Girls Softball, P.O. Box 2291, Taunton, MA 02780.

To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com