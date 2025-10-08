Ronald Robideau (1960 – 2025)

(Metamora Resident)

Ronald R. Robideau of Metamora, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home, Friday evening, October 3, 2025, at the age of 65.

Ron was born on June 10, 1960, in Toledo, Ohio to Reon and Delores (Kardasz) Robideau.

A 1977 graduate of Macomber-Whitney High School, Ron further pursued his education with two years of college. His professional journey led him to become a skilled automotive design engineer.

Known for his jovial personality, Ron was a true jokester, always ready with a joke to lighten the mood. His knack for humor was a comforting presence in times of sadness, reminding those around him to find joy even in difficult circumstances.

Ron enjoyed riding his Gold Wing motorcycle, which he had to quit riding due to vertigo, and traveling in his motorhome, embracing the open road and the adventures that came with it.

As a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Ron was active in his faith community, taking part in various church activities. He was particularly supportive of all of Terry’s S.C.R.A.P. and Friendly Center excursions.

Ron was a devoted family man, happily married to his loving and devoted wife, Terry, for 30 wonderful years. They wed on September 16, 1995, embarking on a journey filled with support and shared memories.

He is survived by his sons, Jason Robideau and Chad (Tammy) Stevens, and his daughter, Melissa Stevens. Ronald’s legacy continues through his granddaughters, Samantha Stevens (Dalon Law) and Ashlyn Jackson. Also surviving is his sister, Susan Lyons (Dale Jakubowski ), and brother, Richard (Teresa) Robideau, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reon and Delores Robideau, and his son, Adam Robideau.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 8th from 3 to 7 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue Thursday, October 9th from 10 to 11 am at Trinity United Methodist Church, where services for Ron will begin at 11:00 am, with Pastor Jeff Boze officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 210 S. Main Street, Swanton, OH 43558 or the Friendly Center, 1324 North Superior, Toledo, Ohio 43604.