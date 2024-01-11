Rosemary “Eileen” Walls (1929 – 2024)

(Bryan Resident)

Rosemary “Eileen” Walls, 94, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 11, 2024, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.

Eileen was born June 20, 1929, in Effingham, Illinois, daughter of the late Ernest and Juanita (Beaver) Shadwell. She married Charles E. Walls on August 31, 1946, in Effingham, Illinois, and they enjoyed 66 years of marriage until his passing on May 21, 2013.

Eileen worked for Koontz-Wagner Services for 34 years, retiring in 1999. She enjoyed flower gardening, fishing, traveling, and spending time with her pet African Grey Parrott “Molly” and her numerous grandchildren.

She is survived by her four daughters, Jo Ann Wernsing of Bryan, Kay (Tom) Brown of Gallipolis, Ohio, Patsy (James) Moon of Montpelier, Ohio, and Beth (Steve) Youse of Concord, California; ten grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; and a granddaughter, Mary Eileen Nunn.

Visitation for Rosemary “Eileen” Walls will be held Monday, January 15, 2024, from 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. Funeral services will immediately follow in the funeral home beginning at 2:00 P.M. with Eileen’s granddaughter, Dena Warren, officiating.

Memorials can be directed to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 6817 North State Route 66, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

