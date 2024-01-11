Virginia “Jenny” Buckenmeyer (1953 – 2024)

(Member Of Pettisville Missionary Church)

Virginia L. “Jenny” Buckenmeyer, age 70, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Fulton County Health Center. She was born on July 10, 1953 to Donald D. and Mamie H. (Clarke) Ferrell in Russell, Kentucky.

She married Thomas Buckenmeyer in Wauseon, Ohio in June of 1974 and together they had celebrated nearly 50 years of marriage.

Jenny loved crocheting, making crafts, taking care of the home and her family. She loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Pettisville Missionary Church.

In her younger years, she led a nursery program at the church which she dearly loved because it allowed her to interact with the young children. Jenny was also involved with her daughters Girl Scout Troop when they were younger.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of nearly 50 years, Thomas Buckenmeyer; daughters, Angela Buckenmeyer of Bryan, Ohio and Lacie Geib of Portland, Oregon; grandson, David Geib; sisters, Kathy (Dan) Bennett and Estella Craig and brother, Richard Ferrell. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Keith, Kelly and Gordon Ferrell.

The family will receive guests on Friday, January 19, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Pettisville Missionary Church, 19055 County Road D, Pettisville, OH 43553 followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. with Associate Pastor, Brett Sauder officiating.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Pettisville Missionary Church. To leave a special message of comfort for Jenny’s family please visit, www.grisierfh.com.