John “Jay” Whaley II (1944-2023)

John B. “Jay” Whaley II, age 78 of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday afternoon, February 10, 2023, at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

He was born December 6, 1944 in Maumee, Ohio to John B. Whaley and Bernice Williams Whaley. Jay married his beloved wife, Alice Kelley on June 6, 1964.

In 1979, Jay opened Whaley and Son Collision in Toledo. He also owned and operated Whaley Leasing and Heatherdowns Self Storage.

Jay was a motorcycle enthusiast practically his entire life. He also loved racing dirt track cars. Jay was proud to be a Free Mason.

Jay is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Alice; daughter, Wendy Whaley; daughter-in-law, Kelly Whaley; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Meredith (Ruth) Whaley; and many nieces, nephews and too many close friends to name.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents; son, John B. Whaley III and his sister, Sherrill A. St. John.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 17th from 3 to 8 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 18th in the Funeral Home, with Pastor Tony Scott officiating. Interment will follow at Swanton Cemetery.