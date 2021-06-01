Rosleta Martinez (1945-2021)

Rosleta Pearl Martinez, age 75, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness. Rosleta was employed by ConAgra in Archbold, Ohio, and retired after 40 years of service. She enjoyed gardening and had a love for planting flowers of all kinds.

In her spare time she liked traveling down south and visiting the Great Smoky Mountains. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.

Rosleta was born on October 6, 1945, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the daughter of Billy O’Day and Ada L. (Dowell) O’Day.

She is survived by her husband, Juan Martinez; two sons, John (Carol) Martinez, of Bryan, and Michael Martinez, of Johnson City, Tennessee; grandchildren, Stacy Kitchen, Cody (Hannah) Herman, Miranda Kitchen (Josh Wiles), and Catlin (Blake) Reiman; three great-grandchildren, Hadley Reiman,Weston and Cayson Herman; siblings, Mary Temple, Betty O’Day, Lee O’Day, and Bill (Sue) O’Day.

She was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, brother-in-law, and sister, Anne O’Day.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2021, from 9:00-11:00 A.M. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 610 South Portland Street, Bryan. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow with Reverend Andrew Wellman officiating. Interment will take place at Lockport Cemetery at a later date.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to St. Patrick Catholic Parish or The American Cancer Society.