Philip Gonzalez, Jr. (1949-2021)

Philip D. Gonzalez, Jr., 72 years of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Majestic Care of Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Philip was born May 19, 1949, in Port Arthur, Texas, the son of the late Philip D. and Cecelia (Chavez) Gonzalez, Sr. He was a high school graduate.

He continued his education serving an apprenticeship in carpentry. Philip was an Army veteran, serving in the Vietnam Era. Philip was a Union Carpenter, working out of Local 242 in West Palm Beach, Florida for 30 years.

Philip was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan, Ohio. He loved his dogs, Wimper and Wishbone.

Surviving is his brother, Anthony (Grace) Gonzalez of Sun City West, Arizona; two sisters, Mary (Carl) Wenger of Sun City West, Arizona and Lisa Marie (Todd) Smith of Northville, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Martha Retcher.

There will be no visitation at this time. Memorial services for Philip will be held at a later date in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio. Interment will be made in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the Bryan American Legion Post 284.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Mercy Ships, P.O. Box 1930, Lindale, Texas 75771 or to the Alzheimer Association.

