Rosy Williams (1935-2021)

Rosy Jane Williams, age 85, formally of Montpelier and Ney, Ohio passed away on August 4, 2021 at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. Known to everyone by her middle name “Jane”, she was born near Jacksonburg, WV on September 5, 1935.

She was the daughter of the late Edward E. Ice and Ruth L. (Young) Ice. She married Gene P. McCoy on June 8, 1953, until his death on Aug. 23, 1974. On Sept. 5, 1981, she married Floyd E. Williams until his death on Jan. 11, 2015.

Jane worked as a core maker at General Motors Defiance Central Foundry for 19 years. After retirement she also volunteered at the Community Hospital in Montpelier. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bryan. Jane loved the Lord and enjoyed going to church and sharing her faith with others.

She was raised in the Baptist faith and served in many positions over the years, including church treasurer, children’s worship leader, youth leader, editor of the church newsletter, and clown ministry.

Jane and Floyd served as mission service core volunteers with the North American Mission Board, SBC. Jane loved cooking, doing crafts, sewing, and volunteering in the church.

Surviving are her children, Mike (Cheryl) McCoy of Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, Rick (Kristina) Williams of Abingdon, Virginia, Darlene (Greg) Brown of Lagrange, Ohio, Steve (Brenda) McCoy of Archbold, Ohio, Chris (Charlotte) Williams of Defiance, Ohio; thirteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Larry (Gloria) Ice of Stryker.

Jane was preceded in death by her first husband, Gene P. McCoy; second husband, Floyd E. Williams; and her parents.

Visitation for Jane Williams will be held Monday, August 9, 2021, from 9:30am – 11am at the First Baptist Church, 925 East Fountain Grove Drive, Bryan, Ohio. A funeral service will follow visitation, with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. A graveside committal service will be held at 2pm following a luncheon at the church at Riverside Cemetery, Defiance, Ohio.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to the Black River Baptist Association, P.O. Box 310, Hoxie, Arkansas, 72433 or the First Baptist Church, 925 East Fountain Grove Drive, Bryan, OH 43506.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Williams family.