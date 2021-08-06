Sidney “Bill” Taylor (1930-2021)

Sidney “Bill” W. Taylor, age 91, of Wauseon passed away August 4, 2021 at Ayden Healthcare in Wauseon. Bill worked as a piano tuner and crossing guard for many years.

Bill was born on May 30, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio. His parents were Joe and Valeria (Jester) Taylor. Bill served his country with honor as a member of both the United States Army and the United States Air Force. On February 1, 1974, Bill married his true love, Opal Hintz, and she survives.

Bill loved to sing, and was a member of the First Christian, Senior, and Community Choirs. He was also an active member at the First Christian Church in Wauseon.

Bill was an avid golfer, gardener, cook, and singer, and he loved to ride motorcycle. Bill was a big fan of the University of Toledo Rockets and the Wauseon Indians.

Surviving Bill is his wife, Opal; children, Steve (Cheryl) Taylor, Meleah (Rob) Stevens, Sherry Hotelling, Dave (Sally Overkamp) Force, and Darrel (Julie) Force. He is also survived by grandchildren, Corey (Kelly) Taylor, Amanda (John) Bebeau, Melissa (Jimmie) Willard, Kyle (Stacey) Hotelling, Katee (Price Winston) Roberts, Nikki (Dan) Stahl, Megan Pence, Raymond Stevens, Grace Stevens, Luke Drake, Melody Stevens, Kayla Keaton, and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his children, Joey Taylor, Cheryl Taylor, Dennis Force, and Danny Force.

A visitation for Bill will take place Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Wauseon from 11am – 1pm. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1pm, with Pastor Michael Doerr officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Wauseon Senior Center or the First Christian Church of Wauseon.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon has been entrusted with the arrangements.