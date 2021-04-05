Roxanna Heer (1944-2021)

Roxanna Lynne Heer, age 76, of Stryker, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at CHP-Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Prior to her retirement she had worked for the former Metal Forge Corporation in Stryker as a Quality Control Inspector for over 25 years.

Roxanna was born in Hudson, Michigan on September 27, 1944, the daughter of the late Orla K. and the late Wanda (Baker) Nelson. On June 23, 1973, she married Lowell R. Heer, and he survives. She was a member of St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold.

Surviving, besides her husband, Lowell, are two daughters, Amanda (Blaine) Schwarzel of Hockingport, Ohio, Candace Heer of Lewis Center, Ohio; three grandsons, Bryan, Dylan, and Thomas Schwarzel; and one sister, Jacqueline Dugan of Reading, California. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jennifer Schwarzel.

All services will be private. Memorial contributions may be given to CHP – Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.

